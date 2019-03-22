Mislan, David

1966 - 2019

David W. Mislan, age 53, died unexpectedly and too soon on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was a 1984 graduate of Toledo St. Francis De Sales High School and a 1988 graduate of the University of Toledo. David was one of the most caring human beings you could ever hope to befriend. He went out of his way to help others. Whether it was helping a member of his family or his work family, he always found the time. David's faith was his guiding light and gave him his tremendous strength. He demanded excellence of himself and helped those when in need. His family will always remember his humor, guidance, and love. Spending time with his family at the beach, sporting events, or just being there was essential to David. David was very proud of his 25 years at Honda, rising to a Senior Manager of Purchasing. David is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Mislan. David leaves behind his loving wife, Carolyn of 24 wonderful years; his twins, John and Libby; siblings, Todd (Ellen), Tim (Elli), Carol (John) Layman and Scott; his in-laws, Gus and Lynda Cavalaris; brother and sister in-laws, John (Sheila) Cavalaris, Christine (Peter) Edwards, Nick (Barbara) Cavalaris; and many beloved nieces, nephews and other family members. Family invites you to come and celebrate David's life at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Columbus, OH 43221 on Friday, March 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Agatha Church, 1860 Northam Rd., Columbus, OH 43221. Donations in David's memory may be made to the Upper Arlington Educational Foundation http://upperarlingtoneducationfoundation.org/. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of David or to sign his online guestbook. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019