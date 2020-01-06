Home

Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
More Obituaries for David Mobley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Mobley


1929 - 2020
David Mobley Obituary
Mobley, David
1929 - 2020
David J. Mobley, age 90, passed away at home on January 2, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Arnie and Thelma Mobley, sisters Effie and Carol Jean, brother Raymond. Survived by daughters, Glinda (Kris) Ludwick, Saundra Marcum and Kim (Lonnie) Mitchell; brothers, Horace (Marian) Mobley, Allen Mobley and George Elbert; sister, Linda Jones; 4 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Aumend Cunningham and Jeaniece Kelley with Bella Care Hospice. Family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020 beginning at 11am until time of service at 12pm at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Chaplain Stephen Hielkema officiating. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. To sign and view David's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
