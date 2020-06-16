David Moffatt
1958 - 2020
Moffatt, David
1958 - 2020
David Patrick Moffatt, age 62, passed away June 6, 2020. Born February 8, 1958 in Columbus. He is survived by sons, Kyle Moffatt and Donnie Phillips; granddaughter, Karleigh; and brother, Harold Moffatt; as well as many other relatives and friends. Family and friends may gather at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, Thursday, June 18 from 3pm until the time of service at 5pm. Visit www.orwoodyard.com to send condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
JUN
18
Service
05:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
