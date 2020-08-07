Crawford, David Montgomery "Monty"
1935 - 2020
David Montgomery "Monty" Crawford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 84 after a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Los Angeles, CA on December 21, 1935 to the late William F. and Ruth Louise Crawford. He was the older of two children and grew up in North Adams, MA. He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1953 and from Holy Cross College in 1957. He joined his parent's sales company after graduation where met and married his wife Judith Carol Ransburgh. Together they raised 5 children while he taught elementary school and until he established his own sales business, "EMCEE Industries". They eventually retired to Carroll, Ohio where they enjoyed a peaceful life in the country. He is preceded in death by his parents Louise and William Crawford and his wife of 58 years, Judy Ransburgh Crawford. He is survived by his loving sister, Valerie (John) Lowry of Westerville, OH; his daughters, Vicky (Ron) Lathem of Ogden, UT, Caroline (Steve) Forehand of Smithfield, VA, Sandy (Scott) Becker of Brookeville, MD, Joan (Brett) Rainier of Lancaster, OH; and only son, William (Tracey) Crawford of Springfield, OH. He and Judy were blessed with 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and many beautiful nieces and nephews. They will be laid to rest together at Lithopolis Cemetery on September 5, 2020 in a small private service for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to: Alzheimer's Association
of Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 in honor of David Crawford.
