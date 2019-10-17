|
|
Mouser, David
1945 - 2019
David R. Mouser, 74, passed away at home on October 16, 2019. David was previously employed by Columbia Gas and retired after 46 years. David is preceded in death by parents Ralph and Mamie Mouser and brother James Mouser. Survived by wife, Paulette Mouser; daughter, Alison Loar; stepson, Eric Smith (Jennifer); brother, Tom Mouser (Beryl); grandchildren, Eryn, Ryan, Meredith, Samantha and Olivia; along with numerous nephews and nieces; and special friend, John Skirtch. David loved the Buckeyes as well as a love for animals especially dogs and will be sadly missed by his furry family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019