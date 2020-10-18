1/
David N. Solomon
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Solomon, David N.
1960 - 2020
David Solomon, age 60, passed away October 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Solomon and brother, Jay Solomon. Survived by his father, Herbert Solomon; sister, Michele (Steve) Gurevitz; nieces, Nina and Julia Gurevitz. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 20 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of Central Ohio in David's name www.hospiceofcentralohio.org Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved