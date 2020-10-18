Solomon, David N.
1960 - 2020
David Solomon, age 60, passed away October 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Solomon and brother, Jay Solomon. Survived by his father, Herbert Solomon; sister, Michele (Steve) Gurevitz; nieces, Nina and Julia Gurevitz. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 20 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of Central Ohio
in David's name www.hospiceofcentralohio.org
