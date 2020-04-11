|
Orr, David
1961 - 2020
David S. Orr, age 58, of Pickerington, died in a tragic car accident on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Dave is the son of JoAnne Jones Orr and the late Richard N. Orr. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Janet Orr; his sons, Maxwell and Keegan; and his brother, Richard B. Orr of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dave had a love of all living creatures and a deep connection with the natural world. He believed in the wonder and the hopefulness of Monarch butterflies' yearly transformation, and he was passionate about the recovery of Ohio's bald eagles, especially those that nested at Pickerington Ponds. Dave cherished his career of over thirty years at Ohio's Department of Natural Resources and greatly valued the friendships he built there. His infectious enthusiasm, playful spirit, and lovely photography will be missed. Friends may honor his life with a contribution to The Nature Conservancy (support.nature.org). A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020