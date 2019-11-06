|
Parker, David
1939 - 2019
David Martin Parker, age 80, of Upper Arlington, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer Tuesday, November 5, 2019. David was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and grew up in Columbus, son of the late Martin Ora and Ethel Mae Parker. Also preceded in death by his brother Donald Parker. David graduated from West High School where he was Class President, Class of 1956. He attended The Ohio State University and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. David worked for the Gates McDonald Company and retired after more than 30 years. Member of Charity Newsies and Riverside United Methodist Church. David was a quick-witted, hardworking man who had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing trips and working outside in his yard, but most of all, David loved being a grandfather and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Parker; children, Kimberly (Andrew) Parmater and David "Todd" (Janis) Parker; grandchildren, Ryan, Jacob, and Kyle Parmater and Paige, Davey, and Drew Parker; niece, Kris (Greg) Webb; sister-in-law, Jayne (Steve) Fetherolf; and other extended family members and dear friends. Family will receive friends from 4-7 P.M. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Riverside United Methodist Church, 2701 Zollinger Rd. Entombment Kingwood Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Charity Newsies, 4300 Indianola Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43214 or to Riverside United Methodist Church, 2701 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43221. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019