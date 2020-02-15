|
|
Price, David "Mike"
1950 - 2020
SGT David M. Price "Mike", 69, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1950. SGT Price is a Vietnam veteran; after servicing his country he had a few jobs on being the Defense Supply Center where he retired. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Eleanor Price and sister Gail Price. Mike is survived by his sister, Judith (John) Heffernan; nephews, Steve (Deb) Williamson, Gary Williamson and Dale (Anna) Williamson; great-nephews, Chad Williamson and Nathan Williamson; and best friend, Jane Price. Private services will be held. Please consider a donation to Mount Carmel Hospice in Mike's memory, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please view our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020