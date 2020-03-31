|
Pritchard, David
1943 - 2020
David Michael Pritchard, 76, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away in his home March 29, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Preceded in death by parents Donald and Leona Pritchard, siblings Patricia (Fred) Messmer, Phillip (Lee), and Carolyn Varney. Survived by wife, Dianne (Day); brother, Donald; children, Brian (Debra), Christine (Bryan) and Andrea (William); 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and many loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice Foundation of America. A private graveside service will take place with SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020