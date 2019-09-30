|
|
Coate, David R.
David R. Coate, 78, Westerville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. David was born Thursday, August 14, 1941, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Russel H. and Emma (Hewitt) Coate, and younger brother of Linda (Coate) Vorndran. Following his graduation from Muncie Burris High School in Muncie, Indiana, David proudly attended Indiana University, where he received both his Bachelor and Master of Business Administration degrees. It was at IU where David met his future wife, Marilyn J. Casey. Together they had three children, Brian (wife, Karen) Coate, Laura (Coate) (husband, Tim) Dykhuis, and Kevin Coate. David was a proud grandfather of six, Katherine, Kelan, Connor, Kevin, Reba, and Marilyn. David had a long and successful career as a Human Resources professional. David's hobbies included photography and training/showing his Irish Setters, Casey, Jigger, and Jamie. Later in life, David was a dedicated servant to his church community at Central College Presbyterian Church in Westerville, Ohio. An interment service will be held at 12p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Elm Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum South Chapel. A memorial service celebrating David's life will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Central College Presbyterian Church located at 975 South Sunbury Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081. The Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Central College Presbyterian Church Stephen Ministry. (https://ccps.us/index.php/about-us/giving).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019