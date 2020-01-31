|
|
Robers, David
1981 - 2020
David Alan Robers, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Dave was a loving husband, caring father, and a man of faith. He never met a stranger and was friends to anyone who crossed his path. Dave was a proud and well respected Sergeant in the US Army Reserve and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, earning numerous awards for his service. He was a big fan of the Crew and also coached his daughters soccer team. He was a loyal member of the Buckeye Packer Backers. Dave graduated from Dublin Coffman High School in 1999 and was an aviation student at The Ohio State University. Survived by wife, Anne; daughters, Emerson and Kellen; parents, Alan and Kathy Robers; brother, Michael (Kelly) Robers; nephew, David; mother-in-law, Merrilee Stewart; father-in-law, Ted (Pam) Rogowski; and numerous other family and friends. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents Herman and Helen Handgraaf, and paternal grandparents John and Ione Robers. Visitation will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 5475 Brand Road on Friday, February 7 from 4-8pm, with a celebration of life on Saturday, February 8 at 11am; reception to follow. Pastors John Morris and Jerry Kasberg officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to his daughters college 529 plans. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020