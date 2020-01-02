Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
David Robinson


1976 - 2020
David Robinson Obituary
Robinson, David
1976 - 2020
David Lee Robinson, 43, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on January 2, 2020. David was born on April 15, 1976 in Columbus, Ohio to David Arnold and Sharon Ann (Fessler) Robinson. David worked for Bus Service Inc. He enjoyed camping, playing at the casino, working on cars, and spending time with his boys. He is preceded death by his parents, and sister Debra Ann. He is survived by his loving wife, Tracey Hayes Robinson; sons, David Tyler and William Reis; special aunt and uncle, Sandra and Ron Sesher; many more aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. His family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, from 4-8pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his service will be held on Tuesday, January 7 at 11am, with visiting beginning at 10am. Graveside service to follow at Forest Lawn. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2020
