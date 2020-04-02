|
|
Rolfe, David
1948 - 2020
David Michael Rolfe, age 71, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on March 29, 2020. He was born on November 7, 1948 in Mt. Sterling, Ohio, to the late Harold Rolfe and Mary Jeanne Bloom. He served as a medic in the Army. Then graduated from ITT Tech, which led him to a career with Jeffrey Mining Company. David, enjoyed the simple pleasures of life; being outdoors, cooking, gardening, and meals with lifelong friends. David is survived by his daughter, Robin (Juan) Green; granddaughters, Meghan (Tyler) Cope, Leighton Green; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Cope; sister, Kay Chambers; brother, Harold (Sue) Rolfe; and many beloved friends. Memorial service at a future date. Cremation services have been entrusted to Buckeye Cremation by Schoedinger, www.buckeyecremation.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020