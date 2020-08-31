David Roof

Roof, David
David was born in May 1932 in Newark, Ohio, the first born of four boys to Kenneth Charles and Clorinda Louese Roof. He slept away peacefully at home in Massillon, Ohio on August 7, the result of the cruel disease of Alzheimer's. He grew up on a farm in Sunbury, Ohio and moved to Newark at school age. David is survived by his wife of six years, Sandra Volzer Roof; his 1st wife and mother of his children, Nancy L. Roof of Dublin, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and next eldest brother Richard and his wife JoAnn. Also surviving are twin brothers, Frank (Sharon) of Nevada and Arthur (Carolyn) of California. Other survivors include three children, Stephen (Debbie) of Centerburg, Ohio, Timothy of Westport, CT and Martha (Jon) Barley of Dublin, Ohio. Three step-children, Lawrie Evans of Carolina Beach, N.C., Scott (Debra) Volzer of Worthington, Ohio, and Robert Volzer (Paul Berreyes) of Massillon, Ohio. There are seven grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. David lived twenty years in Westerville, Ohio. He was a member of the Westerville and Blendon Twp. Senior Centers and a Life Member of Amvets Post 89 in Westerville and Eagles Aerie 2370, Canton, Ohio. Special thanks to families and friends who were supportive during David's illness, and a special thank you to Brewster Parke Respite Care Program, Mercy HospiceCare and in particular RN's Kathleen, Kristy and Kelly. Also aids Tina, Keith, Taylor and Chaplain Steve - You are truly Angels on earth. God bless all of you at Mercy Hospice. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements by Neptune Society, A memorial will be held in January 2021 at Amvets in Westerville. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Avenue N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook. To view the full obituary visit www.Legacy.com