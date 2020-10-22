Sachs, II, David
1951 - 2020
David passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents David B. Sachs I, Mignon Dempsey Dannan, sister Susan Sachs DeLeon, Aunt Judy Sutro and stepmother Romie Sachs. He is survived by his devoted wife, Allyn Sachs; son, David Sachs III; stepchildren, Erin (Todd) Sesto, Dan Morley, Kristen (Marc) Poland; loving sister, Leigh (Tom) Beal; uncle, Benton (Carolyn) Dempsey; Aunt Marilyn Buchanan; step brothers and sister, John (Margaret) Kahn, Tom (Leigh) Kahn, Michelle (Jeff) Seidel; nieces, Katie Butler, Sarah (Todd) Simpson, Leigh Danielle (Raymond) Austin; and nephew, Rene DeLeon. He loved spending quality time with his nieces, nephew, as well as their children and grandchildren. David lived most of his life in Upper Arlington, Ohio. He graduated from Bexley High School and attended The Ohio State University. He was an outstanding salesman, master story teller and practical joker. His career began at the Franklin Candy Company where he worked before becoming a successful executive recruiter at Blackwood, Sachs and Giller. He found his true passion; however, in the third chapter of his career where he worked as a stone mason (Sachs Masonry). David took great pride in his work and the artistry it required; his many projects included Emerald Park Bridge, Mirror Lake, and Northbank Park. He was truly a master at his craft. David was a talented athlete, he was exceedingly proud of the National titles he won as a member of the Hi-State flag football team in 1976 and 1977. Friends and family will remember him most for his ability to make them laugh; He was always the life of the party. David was blessed to have many cherished friends who he greatly appreciated for their support and kindness throughout his life. David's wonderful personality enriched many lives and we will always carry his memory in our hearts. Due to Corona virus a Celebration of David's Life will be announced next May to coincide with his 70th birthday. Visit egan-ryan.com
for additional information and messages of condolence. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Lung Cancer Research at the James (fund number 314200), PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112 or Summit Hospice, One East Campus View Blvd., Ste. 230, Columbus, OH 43213.