Schubert, David
David B. Schubert, 75, of Upper Arlington, OH, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 after a ten-month battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Born December 15, 1943, Dave attended Grandview schools before transferring to Upper Arlington, where he graduated high school in the class of 1962. Dave subsequently earned a degree in Accounting from The Ohio State University. Both a loving husband and wonderful, enriching father, Dave cherished time spent with family. He was actively involved in Upper Arlington baseball for many years as a parent, coach and statistician-a passion inspired by his father's involvement in Grandview baseball during his youth. Dave was defined by his distinctive sense of humor, friendly demeanor, devotion to family and his love of baseball, skiing, Ohio State Football and Christmas. Dave is survived by his wife, Lisa, daughter, Jennifer, and sons, Patrick and Scott, as well as sister-in-law Marilyn Schubert, nieces, Natalie Schubert and Jody Powers, nephew, David, and great-nephew, Jonah Powers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Thomas Schubert and Myrtle Mary Humphreys Schubert, brother, Richard, and uncles, John Humphreys, Carl "Mike" Schubert and Elmer "Fritz" Schubert. Family will receive friends 2:00-4:00p.m. SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722 where his Memorial Service will follow the visitation and begin at 4:00p.m. Family burial will be held later at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Dave's name to: Nationwide Children's Hospital or the . Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Schubert Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 2, 2019