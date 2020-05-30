Shaw, David
David I. Shaw, age 92, of Columbus, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Columbus. David was born in Cambridge, Ohio on May 8, 1928 to the late David C.B. and Helen (Powell) Shaw. He was a member of the Cambridge HS Class of '46 and received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Ohio University '50. He taught in New Holland, Barnesville, Big Walnut and Columbus North High Schools. He taught World History and Physical Education, coached track and football. He also was a High School referee in many sports. His teaching career spanned more than 40 years. David is preceded in death by his wives Elizabeth and Thelma, and his brother John W. Shaw. He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Shaw; son, William "Bill" (Elise) Shaw; stepson, Randy (Robin) McLaughlin; granddaughter, Emma Shaw; step-grandchildren, Summer Saunders, and Taylor, Max, and Jake Saltsman; and his brother-in-law, Thomas M (Patty) Jordan and their family. David was a member of the Columbus Northern Lions Club, North Broadway United Methodist Church, OHSAA Official Association, The Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame, and the Columbus North High School Men's Association. He was recognized on his 92nd birthday by State Representative David Leland, who was a student of David's with a State of Ohio Certificate of Recognition. Due to the current situation, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the North Broadway United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to the Columbus Northern Lions Club, Columbus Northern Lions Club, PO Box 14193, Columbus, OH 43214, or www.columbusnorthernlions@gmail.com. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.