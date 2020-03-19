Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2990 Bethel Road
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 221-7746
Resources
More Obituaries for David Shoemaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Shoemaker


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Shoemaker Obituary
Shoemaker, David
1964 - 2020
David L. Shoemaker, age 56, passed away suddenly at home March 17, 2020. Preceded in death by father Richard Shoemaker, brother Kenneth Shoemaker and loyal dog Nikki. David is survived by his beloved mother, Ann Anderson, whom he dedicated his life to taking care of her. He is also survived by brother, Michael Shoemaker of MD; and niece, Christina Redmond. David was a sports fanatic; loved following Nascar, South Eastern Conference Sports, and to the dismay of some of his family cheering on that state up north. He also loved the peaceful serenity of a day fishing and enjoying the outdoors. David was a very kind and selfless person who would help anyone who needed a hand. Due to current health concerns a memorial service will be held at a later date. Family suggests any donations in David's memory be made to your local humane society. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Northwest Chapel. Share condolences and memories to www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -