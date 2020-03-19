|
Shoemaker, David
1964 - 2020
David L. Shoemaker, age 56, passed away suddenly at home March 17, 2020. Preceded in death by father Richard Shoemaker, brother Kenneth Shoemaker and loyal dog Nikki. David is survived by his beloved mother, Ann Anderson, whom he dedicated his life to taking care of her. He is also survived by brother, Michael Shoemaker of MD; and niece, Christina Redmond. David was a sports fanatic; loved following Nascar, South Eastern Conference Sports, and to the dismay of some of his family cheering on that state up north. He also loved the peaceful serenity of a day fishing and enjoying the outdoors. David was a very kind and selfless person who would help anyone who needed a hand. Due to current health concerns a memorial service will be held at a later date. Family suggests any donations in David's memory be made to your local humane society. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Northwest Chapel. Share condolences and memories to www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020