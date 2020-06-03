Smith, David

David Leroy Smith, passed away June 1, 2020. He was born June 12, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio, to Donald and Alice Page Smith. He graduated Beavercreek High, Ohio State, worked at the Journal newspaper, and went on to become the youngest ever Ford dealer. In later years, he was best known for The Red Barn Flea Market and Auto Sales. Preceded in death by parents, sister Evangeline and first wife Bernice. Cherishing his memory are children, Sharon (Mike), David (Lisa), Donald (Pamela), Brad (Angie), Brenda (Brett), Tanya, Valerie (Henry), Lisa (John) Greg ( Rachel) Sheba; stepsons, Ralph and Lawrence; and many grandchildren. His second wife, Zelithia, lives nearby and his wife of thirty-six years, Yolanda, who cared for him during his illness, will keep his memory alive. Due to Covid, a small, private Celebration of Life is being planned.



