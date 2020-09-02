1/1
David Sparks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sparks, David
David Sparks, age 92, passed away Sept. 1, 2020. He was born in Ravenna, KY and grew up on a family farm where they used the horse to plow the land. He learned many skills in his everyday life that served him well when he left the farm to go to Columbus and find a job. He met his wife, Carolyn, and started a family at a young age. He and Carolyn raised five children. David learned many skills in his working years and was constantly promoted until he was plant manager for a large bakery that produced wonderful cookies. After retiring, he spent many hours with his children and grandchildren at their cottage on Thornapple Lake in Michigan. He moved back to Columbus in his later years. He was known for his kindness and positive attitude. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Eshelman Sparks, daughter Priscilla Sparks Bozeman, and sons Darin Frederick Sparks and Rev. Dennis David Sparks. David is survived by daughter, Lanette Sparks Freitag (Donald E. Bowles); son, Dean Michael Sparks (Susan Neubauer Sparks); son-in-law, Edward Bozeman; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Griffith Sparks; ten grandchildren, Richard Justin Freitag, Lanne Freitag Bennett, Joshua David Sparks, Heidi Sparks Hartley, Amanda Sparks James, Cari Sparks, Emily Bozeman Hostelier, Carrie Bozeman Bogenrife, Mica Griffith Sparks, and Daniel Sparks; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 10am-12noon Saturday at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave., where service will follow at 12noon. Rev. Dean Sparks officiating. Interment Somerford Twp Cemetery, London, OH. Friends and family meal afterward at Rick and Melissa Freitag's home, 9935 Ketch Rd., Plain City, OH, 43064. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved