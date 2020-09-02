Sparks, David
David Sparks, age 92, passed away Sept. 1, 2020. He was born in Ravenna, KY and grew up on a family farm where they used the horse to plow the land. He learned many skills in his everyday life that served him well when he left the farm to go to Columbus and find a job. He met his wife, Carolyn, and started a family at a young age. He and Carolyn raised five children. David learned many skills in his working years and was constantly promoted until he was plant manager for a large bakery that produced wonderful cookies. After retiring, he spent many hours with his children and grandchildren at their cottage on Thornapple Lake in Michigan. He moved back to Columbus in his later years. He was known for his kindness and positive attitude. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Eshelman Sparks, daughter Priscilla Sparks Bozeman, and sons Darin Frederick Sparks and Rev. Dennis David Sparks. David is survived by daughter, Lanette Sparks Freitag (Donald E. Bowles); son, Dean Michael Sparks (Susan Neubauer Sparks); son-in-law, Edward Bozeman; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Griffith Sparks; ten grandchildren, Richard Justin Freitag, Lanne Freitag Bennett, Joshua David Sparks, Heidi Sparks Hartley, Amanda Sparks James, Cari Sparks, Emily Bozeman Hostelier, Carrie Bozeman Bogenrife, Mica Griffith Sparks, and Daniel Sparks; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 10am-12noon Saturday at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave., where service will follow at 12noon. Rev. Dean Sparks officiating. Interment Somerford Twp Cemetery, London, OH. Friends and family meal afterward at Rick and Melissa Freitag's home, 9935 Ketch Rd., Plain City, OH, 43064. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com