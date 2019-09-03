Home

David Ruthven "Ben" Spicer, passed away on August 25, 2019 in Jupiter, Fla, in the presence of his devoted daughter, Nina and her husband. He and his former wife Nancy Louise (Starner) Spicer were the proud parents to David Michael (Michaela) Spicer, Susan (Ed) Wallenborn, Brian (Diana) Spicer, and Nina (Brian) Bowden. He was born January 26, 1930 a son of the late Frank and Marguerite Spicer. Besides his children, he survived by his brothers, Charles (Rosy) Spicer and Ellis Spicer: his step-daughters, Teri and Tami; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Shirley and Chastine; Mike Arter and family and his friend, Larry. Preceded in death by his siblings Catherine Daugherty, Frank "Pete" Spicer, John Spicer, and William "Bill" Spicer, sister-in-law Lynn Spicer, brother-in-law Daniel Daugherty, and nephew Tim Spicer. He was a Korean War Army Veteran; Dave worked as a Tool & Die maker, retiring from Western Electric, and was a life-long member of the United Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local No. 2020. Friends may call from 6-9pm on Friday, September 6, at the J.E Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee, Oh. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday September 7, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Corning with Father Christopher Yakkel celebrant. Interment: Mount Calvary Cemetary, New Straitsville. Flowers are welcome, or contributions can be made to Perry County ; read complete obituary and sign online guest book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com. Ben would close this obituary as follows: Lord Luv A Duck !!!!
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
