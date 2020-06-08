Steward, David
David Steward, age 58, of Galloway, passed away suddenly at his home of natural causes on June 6, 2020. He enjoyed target shooting, collecting guns, bowling and cooking. David was a proud US Navy Veteran, who knew no strangers, loved his family and participated as an organ donor. Preceded in death by parents Mary and Jack Steward, brother Bob Steward, grandparents Hilda and Guy Barrows. Survived by wife Gale Steward, daughters Bailey (Tyler) Steward and Braelynn Sapphyre, sisters Judy (Vic) Cznadel, Sandi (Ron) Thomas, and brother John Steward, grandchildren Kendrick and Greyson. Numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Family will receive friends Thursday 10-11 am at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026; where funeral service will follow at 11 am. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO BOX 758517, Topeka, KS 636675. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.