David K. Storts, 74, of Orient, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born on Thursday, January 25, 1945 in Ross County, the son of the late Roy and Ruth Malone Storts. On August 27, 1966 he married Peggy A Brooks and she preceded him in death on March 29, 2018. He is survived two children, Mike Storts of Orient and Penny (Lyle) Fletcher of Grove City; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers Robert and Larry Storts. Dave was a 1963 graduate of Frankfort High School. He was a master plumber and retired from TP Plumbing and Mechanical. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Pastor Ted McFadden officiating. Following the service, David will be laid to rest beside his wife in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Family and friends can visit with Dave's family on Saturday from 9 a.m. to the time of the service. Those wishing to sign David's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019