Strausser, David
1947 - 2020
David William Strausser, born in Akron, Ohio on September 17, 1947, died in Johnstown, Ohio on March 14, 2020. Survived by wife of 30 years, Kathryn; daughter, Suzann from San Francisco, CA; and true and faithful companion - a rescue pup named Ruby. A graduate of the class of 1965 from Firestone High School, and a 1970 graduate of Ohio University. David was a long time sales rep for Copco Papers before trading it in for a more non-conventional life in the golf business. Starting as a caddie, moving into management, selling for a well-known manufacturer, then back on the golf course. David is preceded in death by father George, mother Rosemary, sister Suzann and beloved uncle and friend James Strausser. There will not be a formal funeral service at this time, but rather a Celebration of Life gathering this summer at Davids home in Johnstown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's name to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020