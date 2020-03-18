Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for David Strausser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Strausser


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Strausser Obituary
Strausser, David
1947 - 2020
David William Strausser, born in Akron, Ohio on September 17, 1947, died in Johnstown, Ohio on March 14, 2020. Survived by wife of 30 years, Kathryn; daughter, Suzann from San Francisco, CA; and true and faithful companion - a rescue pup named Ruby. A graduate of the class of 1965 from Firestone High School, and a 1970 graduate of Ohio University. David was a long time sales rep for Copco Papers before trading it in for a more non-conventional life in the golf business. Starting as a caddie, moving into management, selling for a well-known manufacturer, then back on the golf course. David is preceded in death by father George, mother Rosemary, sister Suzann and beloved uncle and friend James Strausser. There will not be a formal funeral service at this time, but rather a Celebration of Life gathering this summer at Davids home in Johnstown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's name to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -