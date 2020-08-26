Swank, David
1954 - 2020
David Swank, age 66, born March 21, 1954, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. David retired from JB Robinson Jewelers as a certified GIA Gemologist in 2011. He also retired as an NCO from the Ohio National Guard at the 684th Clearing Company in Westerville. David was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. He never met a stranger and brightened the life of any person he met. David was ever present in the lives of those he loved and could always be heard bragging about the accomplishments of his nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters especially Abbie, Corey, Patty, and Ed for whom he was most proud. David is survived by older brother, Greg Swank and wife, Julane of Southlake, Texas; and brother, Dr. Tim Swank and wife, Vicki of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by nephews, Corey Swank of Raleigh, NC and Edward Fleming of Grove City, OH; nieces, Dr. Abbie Swank Neil, husband, Dr. Parker Neil and Patricia Sheets, husband, Michael Sheets. David is preceded in death by his parents William A. Swank and Audrey L. Swank of Upper Arlington. Friends and family may visit Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2-4pm with a funeral service at 4pm at Newcomer-SW, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
