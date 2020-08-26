1/
David Swank
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Swank, David
1954 - 2020
David Swank, age 66, born March 21, 1954, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. David retired from JB Robinson Jewelers as a certified GIA Gemologist in 2011. He also retired as an NCO from the Ohio National Guard at the 684th Clearing Company in Westerville. David was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. He never met a stranger and brightened the life of any person he met. David was ever present in the lives of those he loved and could always be heard bragging about the accomplishments of his nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters especially Abbie, Corey, Patty, and Ed for whom he was most proud. David is survived by older brother, Greg Swank and wife, Julane of Southlake, Texas; and brother, Dr. Tim Swank and wife, Vicki of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by nephews, Corey Swank of Raleigh, NC and Edward Fleming of Grove City, OH; nieces, Dr. Abbie Swank Neil, husband, Dr. Parker Neil and Patricia Sheets, husband, Michael Sheets. David is preceded in death by his parents William A. Swank and Audrey L. Swank of Upper Arlington. Friends and family may visit Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2-4pm with a funeral service at 4pm at Newcomer-SW, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved