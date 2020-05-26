David "Dave" Thatcher Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thatcher, Sr., David "Dave"
David "Dave" Thatcher Sr., age 83, of Delaware, OH, passed away on Fri., May 22. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy B. Thatcher; his son, David Thatcher Jr.; his daughter, Christy (Thatcher) Bening, his son-in-law, Dave Bening; his grandchildren, Austin Bening, Elissa Bening and Jack Thatcher. He attended Columbus North High School, class of 1955. For 45 years he was the owner and operator of Davco Appliance Service in Westerville and Columbus. For over 50 years he was a member of the New England Masonic Lodge #4; he was a past Master. His life-long interests included fishing, boating, and the restoration of old cars. Central to all these was spending good times with his family and friends. Many thanks to the health care workers at Heartland Hospice for providing care and support throughout this difficult time. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved