Thatcher, DavidDavid "Dave" Thatcher Sr., age 83, of Delaware, OH, passed away on Fri., May 22. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy B. Thatcher; his son, David Thatcher Jr.; his daughter, Christy (Thatcher) Bening, his son-in-law, Dave Bening; his grandchildren, Austin Bening, Elissa Bening and Jack Thatcher. He attended Columbus North High School, class of 1955. For 45 years he was the owner and operator of Davco Appliance Service in Westerville and Columbus. For over 50 years he was a member of the New England Masonic Lodge #4; he was a past Master. His life-long interests included fishing, boating, and the restoration of old cars. Central to all these was spending good times with his family and friends. Many thanks to the health care workers at Heartland Hospice for providing care and support throughout this difficult time. Commemoration of Life: Services for Dave Thatcher will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Northwest Masonic Temple, 2436 Dublin-Granville Rd., Linworth. Please join us at 1:30PM for family visitation. A celebration of Dave's life will begin at 2PM. A light meal and refreshments will be provided immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dave's memory to Heartland Hospice https://heartlandhospicefund.org/ or the Alzheimer's Association https://alz.org/ . Arrangements will be made through the Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, Worthington, OH. For more details and updates, and to send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

