Tubbs, David
David Lee Tubbs, age 90, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020. Born in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late G. Harold Tubbs and Wilma G. Archer Tubbs. Previous resident of Columbus, Ohio; resident of Grove City, Ohio since 2001. David was employed by Sears (Zanesville), for 20 years. He later retired from ODOT after 21 years of service. Member of Masons Lodge of Amity #5, F&AM, and Timber Run Grange of Muskingum County. He was an active member and past president of the E.L. Evans Senior Center of Grove City. Preceded in death by sister Sue (Tubbs) Denner, brother-in-law H.Ted Denner, great nephew Bret Donnelly, and long- time partner Dick Slifko. David is survived by nieces, Chris (Dave) Delancey, and Kim (Bill) Plank; great nieces and nephews, Trisha Steel, Brian (Natalie) Donnelly, Jed Plank, and Adam Plank. At David's request, a private family service will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to Bolin - Dierkes Funeral Home, Zanesville, Ohio at [email protected] . Contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Cols, Oh 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020