Tucker, David
1943 - 2020
David Tucker, age 77. Sunrise October 10, 1943 and Sunset November 20, 2020. Public Viewing 8-9am and Private Family Funeral 10am Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Triedstone Baptist Church, 858 E. 3rd Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Services will be streamed at www.TriedstoneBaptistChurch.org
. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The TUCKER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com