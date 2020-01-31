|
|
Volk, David
1941 - 2020
David J. Volk, of Westerville, passed away peacefully at the age of 78 in his home on January 30, 2020, after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. As with everything he did and how he lived his life, he fought his cancer head on. Never complaining, always just doing what had to be done, with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. Known as "Mr. Fix it", there was no problem too great or too small the he couldn't come up with a solution for. He had a passion for woodworking, and he loved working on new wood projects - if he had a picture or plan to work from, there was nothing he couldn't build. He took great pride in his home and how it looked, enjoying trips to the flower nurseries to pick out plants each year for his yard. He loved a good meal, good country music, and dancing the two-step. A special thanks to Denny and his other friends who gave him something to look forward to on Wednesday and Sunday nights. He was a gentle and kind man, who always had time for everyone, yet rarely took time for himself. He was my guidepost and my sounding board - he taught me to be strong and learn from my mistakes. Only those who knew him well will understand the void he leaves behind. He is survived by his children, Kim (Tim) Fellows and Jennifer Volk; grandchildren, Megan (David) Jusseaume and Mark Fellows; grandniece, Brenda McDonie; sisters, Rita (Alfred) Kraft and Cathy (Dennis) Olsen; and other loving friends and relatives. Family and Friends may call at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Rd, Columbus, OH, 43231 on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4:30-6pm. A simple graveside funeral service is planned for all who wish to attend on Tuesday at 10am at Blendon Central Cemetery, 6350 S. Hempstead Rd, Westerville, OH 43081. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to CHA (Citizens for Human Action Animal Shelter), 3765 Corporate Dr, Columbus, OH 43231.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020