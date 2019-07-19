|
Ward, David "Scotty"
1966 - 2019
David "Scotty" Ward, 52, passed away July 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by son, David Ward Jr.; siblings, Mike and Debbie; and grandson, Baby Matt. Scotty is survived by parents, Shirley and Dave Ward; daughters, Cathy, Tiffany, Brittany, and Lilly Ward; grandchildren, Devon, Alexis, Angeliq, Angeleah, Josh, Alize, Isaiah, HaMiley "Mymy," Jordan, Jalynn, Jayden, and Teliyah "Buttbutt"; siblings, Alecia, Anita, Angela, Jerry, and Deanna; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Scotty enjoyed camping, fishing, and singing. Visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5pm until the time of Funeral Service at 7pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Newcomer to assist the family during this difficult time. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
