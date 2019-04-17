|
|
Cordle, David Wayne
1960 - 2019
David Wayne Cordle, 58, passed away April 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by father, step-father, mother, and brother. Wayne is survived by wife of 38 years, Linda; brother, John (Karen) Cordle; mother-in-law, Magalene Manning; brother-in-law, Robert Manning; sisters-in-law, Kimberly Manning and Deborah Manning; nieces, Sheila (Christopher) Harmon, Kathleen (Kenneth Peterson) Manning, and Codi (Jonathan) Riblet; nephews, Richard Thompson, Daniel (Cassie) Cordle, and Adam (Christy) Cordle; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kaylynn Peterson, Jeremy Manning, Kaylin Cordle, Wyatt Cordle. Visitation Friday, April 19, 2019 from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 1pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery, Obetz, OH. Donations may be made in Wayne's memory to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019