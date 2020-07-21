Weatherby, David
1969 - 2020
David Middleton Weatherby, age 51, of Whitehall, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1969 to Jim and Deb Middleton of Columbus, OH. Dave had been employed by Controls Panel Inc. as a shop foreman and then as an Electrical Technician at Columbus Controls Inc. until 2011 when he could no longer work due to his TBI. Dave is survived by his parents, Bob and Deb Weatherby; daughter, Sydney; son, Sean; mother of his children, Kim Weatherby; aunt, Patricia Thomas; uncle, Chris (Ellen) Weatherby; partner, Tracy Caudill; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Dave is preceded in death by his father Jim Middleton, grandparents Bob and Lois Middleton, Louis and Shirley Woods, Art and Ann Weatherby, aunt Karen Saunders and uncles Craig and Gary Woods. Dave was a genius, witty, an absolute hysterical smarty pants, music mentor, sports lover and the most kindhearted, loving son, Dad and best friend we will ever know. A piece of our hearts went with him. Funeral service Friday 7PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 4PM until time of service. Rev. P.K. Fowler officiating. www.evansfuneralhome.net