David Winters
1947 - 2020
David Paul Winters, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Reynoldsburg, OH. David is survived by his wife and partner of nearly 30 years, Margie (Stieg) Winters of Reynoldsburg; sons, Tim (Jenna) Winters of Mansfield, OH, Sean (Rachel) Winters of Klamath Falls, OR, Bob (Rhonda) Winters of Gladstone OR; step-daughters, Stacie (Tom) Nighland of Reynoldsburg, OH, Allison (Barry) Kellar of Clarksville, TN; and daughter-in-law, Kelli (David Jr.) Winters Billman of Chesterville, OH. Affectionately known as "Grandpa Crazy Hair," or "Uncle D," David was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren (Ashley, Kestrel, Chayton, Cooper, Josie, and John Winters, Tyler and Travis Nighland) and was to be a great-grandfather in 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Myrtle (Thompson), his son David Paul Winters Jr. and his sister Lee Aleksiejczyk. David was born April 8, 1947, in Steubenville, OH. He was a Marine Corp Reservist and retired from Conrail/CSX railroad in 2007 after spending his career as a conductor. David was a die-hard Ohio State Buckeyes football fan and loved watching the games with family. He enjoyed disc golf, traveling with his sons, and daily visits to the park with Margie. He was an avid runner and leaves us as the reigning Winters Family Euchre Champion, as well as the College Football Play-off Pool overall series winner. David requested no formal services. If you wish to honor David's life, please donate in his name to your favorite charity. We end as David ended his phone calls with family- "See you, Love you, Bye." He is loved and will be missed. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

