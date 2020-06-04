Yocom, David
David R. Yocom, age 68, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on June 2, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1952. For the full obituary notice and to leave online condolences to David's family please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.