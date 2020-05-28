Coughenour, Dawn
1918 - 2020
Dawn E. Coughenour, age 102, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born April 22, 1918 in Marysville, Ohio to the late Lester and Marie (Hartshorn) Randall. In her young adult life she married Ted Coughenour of Milford Center, Ohio. Together they raised three daughters, Kay, Carol and Connie. Dawn was a loving wife and mom, and after the girls were raised she assisted her husband in his dental practice until their retirement. She was also a long-time member of the Kirkersville Methodist Church. Dawn led a very active life. She was an avid golfer, regularly partnering with her husband Ted and also playing in many women's golf leagues. She also enjoyed the water and swimming and participated weekly in water aerobics until her mid-90's. Dawn looked forward to playing cards with family and friends, and enjoyed traveling. An avid Buckeye fan, at the age of 96 she attended the OSU Football Championship Game in Texas. Preceded in death by brother James Randall, sister Majean Randall Peck, her husband Ted and daughter Kay. Survivors include daughters, Carol Dailey, Connie Coughenour; and nephew, William Coughenour. Special thanks to Sarah, Harvey, Jody and the Brookdale Hospice Team for their dedication and loving care. Due to current health restrictions, there will be no services at this time. The family will have a visitation followed by a private memorial service at a future date when conditions allow. Arrangements Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus OH 43232. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pilot Dogs of Columbus, 625 W. Town St., Columbus, OH 43215, in Dawn's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Dawn's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.