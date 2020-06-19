Dawn Coughenour

Or Copy this URL to Share

Coughenour, DawnDawn E. Coughenour, age 102, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born April 22, 1918 in Marysville, Ohio to the late Lester and Marie (Hartshorn) Randall. In her young adult life she married Ted Coughenour of Milford Center, Ohio. Together they raised three daughters, Kay, Carol and Connie. Dawn was a loving wife and mom, and after the girls were raised she assisted her husband in his dental practice until their retirement. She was also a long-time member of the Kirkersville Methodist Church. Dawn led a very active life. She was an avid golfer, regularly partnering with her husband Ted and also playing in many women's golf leagues. She also enjoyed the water and swimming and participated weekly in water aerobics until her mid-90's. Dawn looked forward to playing cards with family and friends, and enjoyed traveling. An avid Buckeye fan, at the age of 96 she attended the OSU Football Championship Game in Texas. Preceded in death by brother James Randall, sister Majean Randall Peck, her husband Ted and daughter Kay. Survivors include daughters, Carol Dailey, Connie Coughenour; and nephew, William Coughenour. Special thanks to Sarah, Harvey, Jody and the Brookdale Hospice Team for their dedication and loving care. A private memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 followed by public calling hours from 2-4pm at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232. Attendance levels will be monitored in compliance with social distancing requirements. We respectfully ask friends and guests to wear a mask for everyone's continued safety at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pilot Dogs of Columbus, 625 W. Town St., Columbus, OH 43215 or The Ohio State Foundation, P.O. Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271 (check memo: Fund # 641763) to be used toward the College of Dentistry scholarship in Dawn's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Dawn's family.

