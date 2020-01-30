Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Chernauskas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Donna Chernauskas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawn Donna Chernauskas Obituary
Chernauskas, Dawn Donna
1944 - 2020
Dawn Donna Chernauskas, 75, of New Albany, Ohio, born in Chicago, Illinois May 28, 1944, died peacefully Tuesday, January 28. Dawn retired from the Westerville City Schools after 25 years of service. She was a member of Grace Polaris Church. She is preceded in death by her husband John Peter Chernauskas, father Buford Joseph Eldred and mother Arlene Dorothy Eldred. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Steven Chernauskas of Westerville; daughter, Dr. Shari Dawn (Kurt) Beecher of Okarche, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Katelyn Nicole Chernauskas of Westerville; sister, Diane Darlene (Ron) Lillwitz of Chicago, Illinois; along with one niece and three nephews. Besides her love of the Lord, Dawn enjoyed dogs, shopping, and socializing. Family and friends may call at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Rd, Westerville, Sunday from 2-5 p.m., where service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. David Horstman officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -