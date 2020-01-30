|
|
Chernauskas, Dawn Donna
1944 - 2020
Dawn Donna Chernauskas, 75, of New Albany, Ohio, born in Chicago, Illinois May 28, 1944, died peacefully Tuesday, January 28. Dawn retired from the Westerville City Schools after 25 years of service. She was a member of Grace Polaris Church. She is preceded in death by her husband John Peter Chernauskas, father Buford Joseph Eldred and mother Arlene Dorothy Eldred. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Steven Chernauskas of Westerville; daughter, Dr. Shari Dawn (Kurt) Beecher of Okarche, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Katelyn Nicole Chernauskas of Westerville; sister, Diane Darlene (Ron) Lillwitz of Chicago, Illinois; along with one niece and three nephews. Besides her love of the Lord, Dawn enjoyed dogs, shopping, and socializing. Family and friends may call at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Rd, Westerville, Sunday from 2-5 p.m., where service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. David Horstman officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020