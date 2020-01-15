|
|
Fink, Dawn Elaine
1972 - 2020
Dawn Elaine Fink, 47, of Lancaster, Ohio, died on January 15, 2020 after a long battle with a lot of cancer. I fought as hard as I could, and will miss you while we are apart, but I am relieved to have made it to the other side. I was preceded in death by my beautiful infant daughter Hayley Elizabeth Fink, who died of SIDS in 1997. I leave behind five handsome sons, who I could not love one drop more, Jesse, Cody, Austin, Hayden and Nathan Fink; three beautiful daughters-in-law, Melody Burrows, Shawnna Hanson, and Tayy Turner; and three amazing granddaughters, Hayley, Emily and Octavia Fink. Cherished mom and dad-in-law, Pauline and Don Fink. I leave behind many beloved in laws and family members, as well as my best friends, Robin Tucker and Johnna Backus; and my partner in life, love, and all things, my husband of over 25 years, Dale Fink. Words will never accurately describe my love for you. I've also been blessed to enjoy my precious cockatiel, Hershey, who has melted my heart with his demands for affection and head rubs. I have had a wonderful life and appreciate all who have been there for me and made it special. Be there for each other my loves, and know that we will all be together again forever. A memorial service will be held at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3 PM. Family and friends may visit from 1 PM until the time of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH, 43130, or to the James Cancer Center: https://cancer.osu.edu. To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020