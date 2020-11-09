LaBarge, Dawn R.
1955 - 2020
Dawn R. LaBarge, 69, passed away on November 7, 2020. Dawn was born on October 3, 1955 in Columbus, OH to the late Donald and Dolores (Wilford) Fink. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer R. Billingsley. Dawn is survived by her former husband, Thomas LaBarge; daughter, Aimee Peppers; son, Steve J. Natalie) Billingsley; grandchildren, Kailee, Tristan, Kierstyn, Zak, Ethan, Ryan, Gavin and Emma; sisters, Sandra Castle and Gayle (Winson) Hayes; cousins, Talisa Stanley and Scott Castle. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
