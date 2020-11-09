1/
Dawn R. LaBarge
1955 - 2020
LaBarge, Dawn R.
1955 - 2020
Dawn R. LaBarge, 69, passed away on November 7, 2020. Dawn was born on October 3, 1955 in Columbus, OH to the late Donald and Dolores (Wilford) Fink. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer R. Billingsley. Dawn is survived by her former husband, Thomas LaBarge; daughter, Aimee Peppers; son, Steve J. Natalie) Billingsley; grandchildren, Kailee, Tristan, Kierstyn, Zak, Ethan, Ryan, Gavin and Emma; sisters, Sandra Castle and Gayle (Winson) Hayes; cousins, Talisa Stanley and Scott Castle. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
