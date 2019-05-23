Salvino, Dawn

1938 - 2019

Dawn Ann Salvino, 80, of Dublin, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Kobacker House with her devoted family by her side. Dawn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years James who passed in February 2015. She is survived by her four children Christina (Raymond) Garcia of Erie, Colorado, Michael (Denise) Salvino of Charlotte, North Carolina, Theresa (Lawrence) Breech of Ocala, Florida & Jennifer (Kevin) Feeney of Powell, Ohio and her 4 grandchildren Matthew, Mitchell, Morgan Salvino & Megan Feeney. Dawn and her husband moved their family to Columbus in 1976 to open and operate DOPCO, a family owned company, selling and servicing office equipment. Even though Dawn's education was in Nursing, she willingly joined forces with her husband to make their business very successful for 25+ years. Although Dawn and her husband were successful business owners, she was most proud of being a wife, a mother and a grandmother. Upon retirement, she volunteered as a tutor with the Columbus Rotary through their educational tutoring program, where she was able to influence many young people's lives. She later enjoyed being an avid attendee at the National Corvette Association with her husband, traveling throughout the Midwest, which she later replaced with becoming a 'snowbird' relaxing on the beaches of North Naples, Vanderbilt Beach, Florida. Dawn thoroughly enjoyed the time she and her husband spent in Florida and had many wonderful and memorable times there.

The family will be receiving friends at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, OH on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm. Mass will be held 10am on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 6899 Smokey Row Road, Worthington, OH. A private family interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made on her behalf to: The Salvino Fund, c/o The James at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, for continuing research for the cure for brain cancer, https://give.osu.edu/salvino. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 24 to May 25, 2019