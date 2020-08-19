De'Monte Rayford

Dear Rayford Family,

We, the families of The Compassionate Friends, send you our heartfelt condolences. The Compassionate Friends is an international grief support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of a child. Our only mission is to provide comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, brother or sister, or grandchild, and to help others better assist the grieving family. We meet twice monthly in Columbus from 7-9 PM on the second Tuesday and 2-4 PM on the fourth Sunday at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229. If and when you are ready to do so, please join us. We need Not Walk Alone. We are The Compassionate Friends.

The Compassionate Friends

Columbus, Ohio Chapter

(614) 882-8986

www.tcfcolumbus.org

www.compassionatefriends.org



The Compassionate Friends