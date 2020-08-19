1/1
De'Monte Rayford
Rayford, De'Monte
De'Monte Rayford; age 20. 10am Visitation followed by 11:30am Funeral Service Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Total Life Ministries, 2260 E. 5th Avenue. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Lori Diaz, Director. Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Total Life Ministries
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Total Life Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Affinity Memorial Chapel
1166 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43206
614-427-1234
August 19, 2020
Dear Rayford Family,
We, the families of The Compassionate Friends, send you our heartfelt condolences. The Compassionate Friends is an international grief support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of a child. Our only mission is to provide comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, brother or sister, or grandchild, and to help others better assist the grieving family. We meet twice monthly in Columbus from 7-9 PM on the second Tuesday and 2-4 PM on the fourth Sunday at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229. If and when you are ready to do so, please join us. We need Not Walk Alone. We are The Compassionate Friends.
The Compassionate Friends
Columbus, Ohio Chapter
(614) 882-8986
www.tcfcolumbus.org
www.compassionatefriends.org
The Compassionate Friends
