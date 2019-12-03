|
|
Davis, Dean
1927 - 2019
Dean T. Davis, 92, of Columbus, went to meet his Lord and Savior on November 30, 2019. He was born on May 14, 1927 in Minerva, Ohio to Kenneth Brown and Margaret (Worman) Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Ellen Ruth (Whetstone) Davis. Dean was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School in Gallipolis. After high school he enlisted in the US Navy where he served as an Aviation Electronics Technician's Mate 3/C during World War II. He was a pianist in Navy Bands at the Pre-Radio School in Chicago, the Naval Training Center at War Island in Corpus Christi, and at the Naval Separation Center at Camp Wallace. After being honorably discharged from the Navy on August 24, 1946, he attended The Ohio State University and received a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree in June of 1951. He began working at Commonwealth Associates, Inc. and the Spartan Radio-Television Company in Jackson, MI. He returned to Ohio in 1953 where he completed the requirements for the MSc and PhD degrees. While completing his doctorate at OSU, he joined the faculty and taught until he retired in 1991 for a total of 37 years. During his years at OSU he received the Dept. of Electrical Engineering's Distinguished Teaching Award and served as a consultant to North American Aviation and IRD Mechanalysis. After retirement he continued to work as a part-time consultant to Lake Shore Cryotronics in Westerville until late 2015. He was a life member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, and was also a member of Sigma Xi, Eta Kappa Nu, and Pi Mu Epsilon. Dean was a long-time member of Linworth Baptist Church. He enjoyed music, sailing, photography, and serving as a computer tech to many of his family members. He will be greatly missed by his children, Deborah (Marty) Fuller, Timothy Davis, and Janet (Joe) Augello. He thoroughly enjoyed being a Grandpa to Erin (Matthew) Vance, Kevin Rank, and Jonathan and Ryan Carroll. Dean considered family gatherings among the best experiences in life. A Memorial Service celebrating Dean's life will be held at Linworth Baptist Church on December 13 at 12PM. Visitation will be held beginning at 11AM, immediately preceding the service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019