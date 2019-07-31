|
|
Roudabush, Dean G.
1933 - 2019
Dean G. Roudabush, age 86, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Dean is predeceased by his parents John and Ruth Roudabush and granddaughter Jamie Roudabush. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Jane Roudabush; brothers, Roger (Nancy) Roudabush, Loren (Carol) Roudabush and Lyle (Carolyn) Roudabush; sons, Mike (Sheri) Roudabush, Greg (Denise) Roudabush, Scott Roudabush and Brian (Kathy) Roudabush; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Dean served his country the United States Air Force. He was an avid golfer and loved his Iowa Hawkeyes. Friends and family may visit Monday, August 5, 2019 from 11 am-1 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 1 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019