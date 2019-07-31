Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Southwest Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Southwest Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH
Dean G. Roudabush


1933 - 2019
Dean G. Roudabush Obituary
Roudabush, Dean G.
1933 - 2019
Dean G. Roudabush, age 86, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Dean is predeceased by his parents John and Ruth Roudabush and granddaughter Jamie Roudabush. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Jane Roudabush; brothers, Roger (Nancy) Roudabush, Loren (Carol) Roudabush and Lyle (Carolyn) Roudabush; sons, Mike (Sheri) Roudabush, Greg (Denise) Roudabush, Scott Roudabush and Brian (Kathy) Roudabush; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Dean served his country the United States Air Force. He was an avid golfer and loved his Iowa Hawkeyes. Friends and family may visit Monday, August 5, 2019 from 11 am-1 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 1 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019
