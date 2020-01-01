|
Hummel, Dean Loil
1923 - 2019
Dean Loil Hummel, 96, passed away Friday, December 28, 2019, at Walnut Hills Nursing Home. Dean was born May 29, 1923, in Charm, the son of Christian and Amanda (Miller) Hummel and married his late wife, Jeanette, fifteen days after they met on September 15, 1946. He was a graduate of Berlin High School and held degrees from Kent State University (BA. And M.Ed.) and The Ohio State University (Ph.D.). He authored seven textbooks, two reference books and one novel. After experience in public schools and the Ohio State Department of Education, he held teaching positions at The Ohio State University, Ohio University, and ultimately retired professor emeritus from Virginia Tech. Although he achieved multiple honors and recognitions from professional organizations and governmental agencies, he said none of them met as much to him as the Centennial Alumni Award he received from Kent State University in 2013. Dean had a lifelong interest in sports. At Berlin High School, he earned four letters each in basketball and baseball and was the first three-time Holmes County All-Star. He played football, basketball, and baseball while in the Army Specialized Training Program when he served in the Army in WWII. He was especially honored to be inducted in the Holmes County Sports Hall of Fame in 1983. An ardent Ohio State fan, he insisted on wearing clothes bearing an OSU logo for the last several years of his life. Dean was very social and enjoyed meeting new people who were routinely treated to the vast repertoire of stories he told. As empty nesters, Dean and Jeanette traveled extensively, sometimes as educational consultants in Malaysia, Chile, and Venezuela and for the U.S. DOD in Europe and frequently as tourists, circling the globe several times and making friends overseas. They returned to Holmes County in 2000 and enjoyed their remaining years together in the community from which they both came. Dean was a proud and generous man who worked hard and was unfailingly encouraging to and supportive of his family. He was extraordinarily devoted to his wife, Jeanette, of 67 years and was admired and loved by his family, co-workers, and students. Surviving are children, Gretchen Hummel of Columbus, Eric (Jackie Summerfield) Hummel of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, a granddaughter, Kristen (Craig) Addonizio and great grandson, James Addonizio of St. Louis Park, Minn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette, his nine siblings, and in 1969 by his twelve-year-old daughter, Krista. Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, January 17, at 11:00 a.m. at Berlin Mennonite Church, with Barry Hummel officiating. A meal will follow. Arrangements are being handled by Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to The Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020