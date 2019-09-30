Home

A memorial service honoring the life of Dean Christopher Lonsinger, age 58, of St. Louisville, will be held at 2p.m. on Saturday, October 5, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, where military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Dean passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was an employed with Iron Workers Local #172. For a complete obituary please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
