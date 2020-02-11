|
Bishop, Deane
1919 - 2020
Deane Bishop, age 100, of Dublin, passed away peacefully Monday evening, February 10, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 17, 1919 in Dublin, Ohio. Lifelong resident of Dublin. Her childhood home was located at the Riverside Drive/Rt. 161 roundabout. 1937 graduate of Dublin High School. Lifelong member of Dublin Community Church. 75 year member of OES Elizabeth Chapter #56. Clerk for Washington Township. Retired from Dublin City Schools after serving 20 years as a bus driver. Preceded in death by her parents Basil J. and Susannah "Susie" (Freshwater) Brown, first husband Howard Bishop, 1960, second husband Charles Leland Bishop, 1993, brother Joseph Brown, 1953, sisters Mary Emma Bailey, 2004, Ruth Moffitt, 2010. Survived by loving daughter, Suzanne B. "Suzie" (Ralph) Feasel; grandchildren, Tyler B. (Christy) Hall, Lisa (Jeff) Chopka, Wade (Michelle) Feasel; great-grandchildren, Anna Chopko, Ethan Feasel, Madison B. Hall and Logan Feasel; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Friday at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street. The funeral will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Dublin Community Church Washington-Gladden Chapel, 81 W. Bridge Street, Dublin and burial Dublin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dublin Community Church or the Jerome Township Fire Department, 9689 US 42, Plain City. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020