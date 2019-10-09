Home

DeAngelo Okotete


1983 - 2019
Okotete, DeAngelo
1983 - 2019
DeAngelo Okotete, age 36, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. Born and raised in Chicago, IL, DeAngelo was a published author, loving family man and an amazing friend to many. Preceded in death by his father Olushagun Okotete, grandfather John Okotete, grandparents Bill Thomas and Dorothy Griggs and niece Amari Griggs. DeAngelo is survived by his wife, Toy Winbush Okotete; daughter, Aidyn Marie Okotete; mother, Angela Griggs; grandmother, Georgia Okotete; many siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends. Celebration of Life 11am Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Calvary Treemont Baptist Church, 1255 Leonard Ave., where his family will receive friends from 10am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in DeAngelo's memory to Aidyn's College Fund, A Fresh Chapter, or OSU James Cancer Hospital. For more information, visit DeAngelo's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
