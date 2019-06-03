|
Rezes, Deanna
1943 - 2019
Deanna "Dee" Rezes, of Grove City, OH, born August 4, 1943, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 75. Dee is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Janiece Bowshier; step-father Herman Ray, and in-laws Steve and Hester Rezes. Dee is survived by her loving husband of 60-1/2 years, Thomas; children, Jeff (Jenni), Tim (Avic), James (Julie) and Joe (Candace); 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; extended family and friends, and Kane her beloved Yorkie. A Celebration of Life will be held 5-7 PM Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 3005 Holt Rd., Grove City, OH 43123. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hungarian Reformed Church, PO Box 77546, Columbus, OH 43207, or the Kidney Foundation of Ohio at KFOhio.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 5 to June 6, 2019